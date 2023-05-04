Kambi Group initiates share repurchase programme

The buyback programme will run between 3 May 2023 and 31 May 2023, up to a total of €7.2m.

Press release.- The Board of Directors of Kambi has, empowered by a mandate received at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 30 June 2022, decided to initiate a share buyback programme.

The objective of the buyback is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure, for example as consideration for an acquisition or upon exercise of share options by employees under Share Option Plans.

Kambi has entered into an agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB (Carnegie) to conduct the share repurchases on its behalf. The acquisition of shares shall take place on one or several occasions on Nasdaq First North Growth market in Stockholm and Carnegie will make its trading decisions in relation to Kambi’s shares independently of and without influence by Kambi and in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

Share repurchases are to be made at a price per share within a defined range. Share repurchases are to be made at a price per share within the recorded interval at any given time, i.e. the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.

Total share repurchases under the programme may not exceed €7.2m. Payments for the shares are to be made in cash. According to the EGM resolution, the Company’s holding may not exceed (and the Company may consequently not repurchase more than) 3,106,480 which was equivalent to 10 per cent of the total share in the Company at that time. Acquisitions can be made as of today, 3 May.

At the time of this announcement, the total number of issued shares in Kambi Group is 31,278,297. Kambi currently holds 523,500 of its own shares from the share repurchase programme conducted from 27 October 2021 to 10 November 2021.

Information on completed buybacks will also be available on the company’s website, www.kambi.com.