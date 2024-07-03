Kambi Group agrees long-term sportsbook partnership extension with Sun International

Kambi will continue to provide Sun International with its comprehensive suite of cutting-edge sports betting technology and services.

This is the second contract extension between Kambi and Sunbet.co.za since the partnership was first established in 2017.

Press release.- Kambi has announced a long-term extension to its multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Sun International, a leading African gaming and hospitality company and operator of South African betting brand Sunbet.co.za.

The latest agreement builds upon the successful collaboration in 2017 when the partnership was first established. The extension will see Kambi’s market-leading sports betting technology and services continue to power Sun International’s online sports operations. This will ensure continued support for the operator’s ongoing growth and expansion plans.

Through the extended partnership, Kambi will continue to provide Sun International with its comprehensive suite of cutting-edge sports betting technology and services, including its award-winning sportsbook platform, sophisticated pricing and trading capabilities, and its award-winning Bet Builder product. This will further empower Sun International’s Sunbet.co.za brand to maintain its position at the forefront of the South African online sports betting market.

Veena Dhesi, Kambi’s SVP Partner Success, said: “We are pleased to further extend our successful partnership with Sun International who have established themselves as one of the leaders in the African gaming industry. Since 2017, we have been proud to play a part in supporting their continued success and this long-term commitment is a testament to both the strength of our product and the level of service we can provide to our valued partners.”

Simon Gregory, Sunbet CEO, added: “Sunbet is delighted to continue our journey with Kambi. Their best-in-class sportsbook technology has been instrumental in our growth as one of South Africa’s leading online sportsbooks. This extended partnership will provide us with the technology and support we need to keep innovating while offering our customers a leading betting experience.”