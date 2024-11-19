European and UK Safer Gambling Week 2024 kicks off

The annual industry initiative runs until Friday.

UK.- The UK and European Safer Gambling Week 2024 is underway. This year’s event will run November 18 to 24 and covers both online and land-based actions, with operators promoting safer gambling, by highlighting the tools available so customers can stay in control and signposting help and advice.

In the UK, the annual initiative is now in its eighth year. Organised by the BGC, BACTA and the Bingo Association. In Europe, it’s coordinated by the European Betting and Gaming Association.

Minister for gambling Baroness Twycross said: “Safer Gambling Week is a good opportunity to recognise the important work being done to help protect those at risk of gambling harms. We welcome the industry using this week to highlight the tools and support available to prevent people suffering potentially life-changing harm.

“The Government is currently considering the full range of gambling policy and will update in due course.”

Andrew Rhodes, chief executive of the Gambling Commission, said: “Ensuring safety should always be central to every aspect of gambling. However, Safer Gambling Week offers a valuable chance to emphasise this priority even further. It also enables operators to exchange best practices, helping to make gambling in Britain among the safest experiences worldwide.”

However, the concept of Safer Gambling Week has also attracted criticism in recent years. Some argue that the actions carried out should be conducted year round. There’s also little evidence of whether it serves to raise awareness of safer gambling tools. The Betting and Gaming Council tends to claim that use of such tools “soared” during the week, but makes a year-on-year comparison, which says nothing about whether the increased use was due to Safer Gambling Week or a general increase seen throughout the year.

Safer Gambling Week 2023 did generate over 50 million impressions across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The BGC said: “Regulated betting and gaming operators already work tirelessly all year round to promote safer gambling, including by encouraging deposit limits and time-outs, as well as directing customers to the range of self-exclusion services that exist.

“Safer Gambling Week provides an opportunity to go even further by encouraging businesses and organisations to start a conversation, not only with staff and customers, but also with their friends and family. The annual campaign provides a consistent voice to raise awareness of safer gambling, highlighting the help, support and tools that are available throughout the year.

CEO Grainne Hurst added: “Safer Gambling Week is about showcasing safer gambling tools that exist in the regulated industry all year round to ensure that the millions of people who enjoy a regular flutter, continue to do so in a safe and responsible environment. Previous years have shown that this campaign leads to increased use of those popular safer gambling tools – like time-outs and deposit limits.”