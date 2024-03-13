Kambi completes share buyback programme initiated last December

Kambi Group has completed its share buyback programme initiated on 5 December 2023 within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 June 2023.

Press release.- On 11 March 2024, Kambi repurchased a total of 13,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 99.91 SEK for a total transaction value of 1,298,824 SEK. From the programme start on 5 December 2023 until and including 11 March 2024, Kambi has repurchased a total of 237,600 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 132.52 SEK per share.

The objective of the buyback was to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure.



The buyback programme, which Kambi announced on 5 December 2023, is now complete and was carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 11 March 2024, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 895,592 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297.