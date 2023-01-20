Julian Borg Barthet: “The most important part of ICE is to secure potential business with gaming operators and aggregators”

Lady Luck Games’ chief commercial officer anticipates Focus Gaming News the company’s innovations that will be exhibited at ICE London.

Exclusive interview.- Julian Borg Barthet, chief commercial officer at Lady Luck Games, is eager to exhibit at ICE London for the very first time. In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, he talks about the plans the company has for the event and its goals for 2023.

Recently, you pointed out that event participation is essential for any gaming company. What value do you see in ICE London in particular?

It is well-known that ICE London is the biggest global gaming show for all B2B industry experts. It is a leading gaming technology event in many fields, including business growth, development, and networking. For Lady Luck Games, the most important part of this event is to secure potential business with gaming operators and aggregators. It is a perfect opportunity to showcase our products through in-person meetings with our partners. This year, we will be exhibiting for the very first time.

“This is a big step for us and would help gain industry recognition and increase brand awareness. We truly believe that ICE London is the most significant gaming show globally, and we are excited to be a part of it.” Julian Borg Barthet, chief commercial officer at Lady Luck Games.

What will be the company’s proposal for this edition of the expo?

One of the key points during this event will be promoting and showcasing our new StormRGS. In April of last year, we finalized the acquisition of ReelNRG. One of the crucial benefits of this acquisition was getting access to ReelNRG’s well-established StormRGS (Remote Gaming Server) platform built on a highly scalable microservice-based architecture.

On top of the above benefits, Lady Luck Games, via StormRGS, will now be able to provide its operators and partners with gamification tools. Such tools boost game performance by increasing the number of unique active players, game rounds, as well as the size of the bet, and are fully customizable, and it’s up to the operator to decide on the prize pool, games, or their duration.

We will also demonstrate, live on our stand, how exciting gamification tools are by showcasing our own tournament, where participants can win fantastic prizes and engaging in the latest of what Lady Luck offer.

How do you evaluate the performance of the first Megaways slot SpinJoy Society Megaways after its launch in November?

We are delighted with the outcome of releasing our first Megaways game, as it exceeded our expectations. It’s been almost 8 years since Big Time Gaming introduced the Megaways mechanics to the industry. Since then, many gaming providers have used them in their slot games.

The objection to taking this path was that the market had seen it all with the Megaways mechanic in an already saturated market, but the outstanding results that this game has given us proved that the Megaways era is not finished yet.

“We aim to release more slot games in 2023 using those iconic mechanics.” Julian Borg Barthet, chief commercial officer at Lady Luck Games.

What do you think will be the keys to making a difference in online games in 2023?

We may think that we’ve seen it all, but to the contrary, the industry has changed massively over the past few years, especially, what defines a slot game. What was once an industry innovation to move slots from Desktop to mobile, we’re now in a mobile-first world and that hasn’t changed even during Covid, as players like the comfort and intimacy of playing on their phones.

The market growth of online gaming under the shadow of a pandemic has also brought a lot of new studios to the market, meaning innovation is still the leading drive to maintain position and to stick out from the crowd. With all this being said, we want to continue to push that creativity that makes Lady Luck Games stand out and continue to push the boundaries and get closer to our players in the new year by giving them what they crave.

What markets will Lady Luck Games focus on in the upcoming months? What are your expectations of the International Legislators’ Agenda?

2022 was a turning point for Lady Luck Games, and we want to continue that momentum into 2023. We have already signed some key partnership agreements and secured our first licence in the UK, this is going to be followed by our Malta licence shortly in Q1. Following this, we’re going to keep expanding our reach via new regulatory licences and key partnerships to get our games where they need to be.