Join the animal gang in BGaming’s Wild Chicago

Press release.- BGaming is inviting players to join a gang of armed animals as they storm Chicago’s criminal underbelly in pursuit of supremacy.

Ruling the Chicago streets, the powerful crocodile is joined by his intimidating gang – a cigar-smoking pig, a whiskey-swigging lizard and a bling-clad lion.

As players pledge allegiance and seek dominance over the group’s enemies, they can stack up wins by landing on numbers, letters, or symbols, such as a money-filled vault Scatter or the Wild croc himself.

The wild symbol will multiply their winnings by two, while Scatters pay out on any position. When three, four or five of the Scatters land on the reels, Free Spins mode is triggered and all wins in this round are multiplied by three. The mode is unlimited and can reset repeatedly.

In this engaging, imaginative game, players also have the opportunity to use the Buy Bonus feature – purchasing more free spins.

With a max multiplier of x4684 and a max win of €93,680, players can take a peak in the darkest corners of the Chicago underworld in search of big prizes.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-CPO at BGaming at BGaming, said: “Our adventurous players can transform into fearsome gangsters in Wild Chicago.

“Although the criminal underworld is dark, they’ll be joined by our fearsome but funny croc who hopes players will help him collect stacks of cash from his enemies.”