JeffBet gains UK and Malta gaming licences

The online sports betting and casino operator is to enter the UK market with a Gambling Commission licence.

UK.- A new player is to enter the UK gaming market after JeffBet secured a Gambling Commission licence. It’s also gained a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). JeffBet offers online sports betting and casino products.

It said it will provide players in the UK with a wide range of sports betting verticals, in-play betting and an online casino offering comprising slots, live dealer games, table games, progressive jackpots and online scratchcards.

It plans to offer welcome packages across both verticals and regular promotions aimed at customer retention. It said it would accept Visa, Mastercard and Maestro, PayPal, Neteller and Skrill, Paysafecard, PayviaPhone and BitcoinZondaPay.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to see the site go live after so much hard work and we really believe that there is a gap in the market to challenge the big brands and turn this into a show of force.

“With many sportsbooks and casinos getting acquired in recent years, there are only a couple of big, standalone brands left in the UK market and this is where we feel that we can make a push and offer our target customers value and quality above anything else.”

In February, sports betting and gaming operator Novibet gave up its British remote gambling licence and ceased operating in the market. It announced the move via a banner on its Novibet.co.uk site.

Novibet said it had taken the decision for commercial reasons. It told customers to withdraw funds from their gaming accounts.

In April, Marathonbet, one of the few permitted online gambling operators in Russia, announced it was suspending its operations in the UK market due to the “ongoing events in Europe”. The company stopped accepting deposits and bets in the UK on April 14.

