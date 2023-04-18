Jackpot50 approved to offer online gambling in Germany

There are currently only 33 POGO licence holders in operation.

The GGL has added Jackpot50 to its online gambling whitelist.

Germany.- The new federal gambling regulator Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL) has added Jackpot50 to its igaming whitelist. The regulator has approved the operator to run Jackpot50.de.

Last month, the GGL estimated that 95 per cent of online bets made in Germany in 2022 were made with whitelisted operators. Its figures contradict suggestions from the industry association Deutsche Sportwettenverband (DSWV) that blackmarket gambling is on the rise due to overly strict regulations in the legal market.

Other recent approvals include London-listed 888’s Mr Green online gambling brand. With its launch in Germany, Mr Green is operating on 888’s own technology platform for the first time.

Germany’s new gambling regulator wants more cooperation from operators

The GGL has called for more cooperation from gambling operators in Germany to improve the country’s fledgling market. The regulator took full control of federal gaming regulation in January and has praised operators’ collaboration so far, but it said more could be done.

Speaking in a session at the Research Centre for Gaming at the University of Hohenheim, GGL CEO Ronald Benter said licensees could help the regulator tackle illegal gambling.

He said: “We are well on the way to creating an attractive legal market. The majority of permit applications have been approved. Nevertheless, we still see insufficient cooperation on the part of online gambling providers.”