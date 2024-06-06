Jackpot Digital to install poker machines at Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico

The company obtained the required licensing approvals from Pueblo of Isleta Gaming Regulatory Agency.

US.- Jackpot Digital has signed a software and licence agreement to install two of its Jackpot Blitz dealerless poker machines at Isleta Resort & Casino, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company obtained the required licensing approvals from Pueblo of Isleta Gaming Regulatory Agency.

Owned and operated by the Pueblo of Isleta Band of Indians, Isleta Resort & Casino is one of the largest resort casinos in the State of New Mexico, with 100,000 square feet of gaming space. In November 2023, BetMGM opened a new retail sportsbook at the venue.

Adrianna Jiron, chief operating officer of Isleta Resort & Casino, said: “We are excited about our new partnership with Jackpot Digital. Their state-of-the-art and innovative products create a unique, diverse, and revolutionary gaming environment for properties that host both traditional and electronic games. We are always looking into different ways in which to capture new gaming audiences, and we believe these amazing gaming products will encourage people to want to get into the sport of poker.”

Earlier in June, Jackpot Digital completed the installation of Jackpot Blitz casino machines at two casinos in the US state of Montana: Gray Wolf Peak Casino, in Missoula, and Glacier Peaks Casino, in Browning. The company also installed casino machines at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, in Coarsegold, California.