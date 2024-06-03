Jackpot Digital installs new machines at Montana casinos

Jackpot Digital has completed the installation of Jackpot Blitz casino machines at Gray Wolf Peak Casino and Glacier Peaks Casino.

Jackpot CEO, Jake Kalpakian, said: “We are excited to have our next generation Jackpot Blitz installed at Gray Wolf Peak Casino. We continue to execute our plan to install our order book. Our stakeholders can expect to see more installations and orders as we move through Q2, throughout 2024 and beyond.”

The company completed the installation of its Jackpot Blitz casino machines at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, in Coarsegold, California. It also signed a distribution agreement with A&W Enterprises to distribute, install and service the Jackpot Blitz casino machines at tribal casinos in Oklahoma and other regions.