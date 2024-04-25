Jackpot Digital installs new machines at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

Jackpot Digital has completed the installation of its Jackpot Blitz casino machines at the California resort.

US.- Jackpot Digital has completed the installation of its Jackpot Blitz casino machines at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, in Coarsegold, California.

Jackpot CEO Jake Kalpakian said: “We are excited to have our next generation Jackpot Blitz installed at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, a fantastic tribal casino property near Fresno, California. We continue to execute on our plan to install our order backlog, and strive to build on our annual recurring revenue business. Our stakeholders can expect to see more installations as we move through Q2, throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Recently, Jackpot Digital signed a distribution agreement with A&W Enterprises to distribute, install and service the Jackpot Blitz casino machines at tribal casinos in Oklahoma and other regions.