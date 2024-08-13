Jackpot Digital to install gaming machines at Seneca Gaming & Entertainment in New York

Jackpot Digital has signed a software licence and equipment lease.

US.- Jackpot Digital has signed a software licence and equipment lease agreement to install two Jackpot Blitz dealerless poker machines at Seneca Gaming & Entertainment in New York. The installation is subject the customary regulatory and licensing approvals. Seneca Gaming, in Salamanca, has over 340 video gaming machines and a bingo hall.

Jackpot CEO Jake Kalpakian said: “We are excited to partner with Seneca Gaming & Entertainment, a respected operator of three casino properties in the State of New York. Our success in adding casinos in new jurisdictions continues because we make life easier and more profitable for our customers. We expect the order flow and table installations to accelerate as we move throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Transfer of Nassau Coliseum lease to Las Vegas Sands approved for New York casino

The Nassau County Legislature has voted to approve the transfer of the Nassau Coliseum lease to Las Vegas Sands. Last year, the Nassau County Legislature voted to grant Las Vegas Sands a 99-year lease to develop the 72-acre area around the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.