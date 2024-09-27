Gaming in Saskatchewan: Jackpot Digital approved as equipment supplier

The company has been registered as a supplier to regulated casinos in the Canadian province.

Canada.- Jackpot Digital has received approval from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) to act as a registered supplier of gaming supplies and services to regulated casinos in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

The approval follows the company’s announcement in February of a licensing agreement with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) to install Jackpot Blitz dealerless poker ETGs.

Jackpot CEO Jake Kalpakian said: “We are excited to receive approval as a gaming equipment supplier in Saskatchewan. This represents the first major jurisdictional, non-tribal license received by Jackpot during our continuing expansion into the land-based casino market. We have many more licence applications underway in the US and other Canadian provinces, which will dramatically impact our ability to accelerate the rollout of Jackpot Blitz across North America.”

