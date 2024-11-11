iGaming Ontario launches leadership search

The entity’s board of directors has started a search for a new president and chief executive officer to succeed Martha Otton.

Canada.- The iGaming Ontario board of directors has announced that it is undertaking a search for a new president and chief executive officer (CEO). The candidate will succeed Martha Otton, who will retire on December 31.

iGaming Ontario said that the president and CEO will be expected to provide visionary leadership, strategic direction, and operational oversight. The position is based in Toronto, Ontario.

Otton announced her plan to retire in August. She was appointed to lead the entity which became iGaming Ontario in February 2021 as part of the province’s introduction of a competitive regulated igaming market. iGaming Ontario said she had built a “value-driven agency guided by the vision to lead the world’s best gaming market.”

iGaming Ontario has released its market performance report for the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, from July 1 to September 30, 2024. Licenced operators collected combined wagers of CA$18.7bn ($13.45bn), a 1.6 per cent increase over previous quarter and a 31.7 per cent increase over Q2 of 2023.

Gaming revenue was CA$738m ($530.72m), a 35.4 per cent increase over Q2 of last year. There were 51 operators with 83 gaming websites. More than 1.32 million player accounts were active, and the average monthly spend per active player account was CA$308 ($221.45). Casino games, including slots, live and computer-based table games and peer-to-peer bingo, accounted for CA$16bn ($11.5bn) of wagers and CA$553m ($397.56m) of revenue.