Irish gambling reforms: government warned to limit children’s exposure to ads

Research agency BMC Public Health has investigated concerns over an increase in underage gambling.

Ireland.- With Irish gambling reforms still held up at the committee stage, a new report has recommended that the government ensure measures are introduced to limit children’s exposure to gambling marketing. The research agency BMC Public Health‘s qualitative study investigated children’s awareness of and exposure to gambling.

Conducted amid concerns from health agencies about a rise in underage gambling, the report finds that there is a lack of evidence on the consumption of gambling advertising among children in Ireland. It focused on sports consumption among the 14–17 age group and aimed to understand how it impacted on their perceptions of gambling.

Based on 51 face-to-face interviews, the study found that children had a high exposure to gambling marketing from social media, sports broadcasts and in their communities via betting shop advertising, newspapers and sports sponsorships.

Children were found to mainly consume sports content via social media (Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube) rather than traditional mass media. They showed mixed perceptions of gambling, with some recognising financial risks and expressing doubts about claims made in gambling ads.

Nevertheless, the study recommended that the government be wary of the potential normalisation of gambling among young people through a saturation of marketing. It particularly noted the impact of celebrities and called for rules for the use of influencers on social media.

The report also recommended legislation to limit on marketing, especially at times when children are likely to be watching sports.

Status of Irish gambling reforms

The Gambling Regulation Bill (GRB) would create a new gambling regulator and regulatory framework. But while terms were agreed upon back at the end of 2022 and the bill was scheduled to come into force at the end of last year, it remains under review in the committee stage at the Irish Assembly. The planned reforms have been held up due to disputes over proposed advertising regulations as well as the funding of horseracing.

In May, it was reported that the Department of Justice had decided to fully exempt sports clubs and charities from new gambling advertising rules. The original proposal was for an exemption for games with prizes of up to €10,000, but complaints from backbenches and opposition politicians have reportedly led to a complete exemption.

Meanwhile, proposals to allow children to enter some gambling venues have also drawn criticism. Until now, children have not been allowed to enter venues such as racetracks, even on days when no betting activities were taking place, including for festivals and family events.