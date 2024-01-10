Iowa casinos generate $156m in gaming revenue in December

Revenue was up 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) has reported that adjusted gross revenue from the state’s 19 casinos was $156m, a 9.52 per cent increase year-on-year compared to the $142.4m generated in December 2022, and also 14.43 per cent higher compared to November 2023’s figures.

From December’s total, $140.6m came from slot machine revenue, while $15.4m came from table game revenue. The commission reported over 1.47 million admissions on 439 combined table games and 14,362 slot machines.

The top five Iowa casinos for table games and slots revenue were Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino, with $22.1m; Ameristar II $17.4m; Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs $16.5m; Riverside Casino and Golf Resort $11.2m and Rhythm City Casino $10.3m. Throughout December, Iowa generated over $30m in state taxes from casinos.

Sports betting in Iowa

Iowa sports betting handle registered $282.7m in December, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). That’s 23 per cent up compared to December 2022 and 2.4 per cent lower than in November 2023. Of this total, $258.3m was spent betting on sports online, with $24.4m wagered at retail sportsbooks.