Iowa casino gaming revenue reaches $143m in April

Casino revenue dropped 12 per cent month on month.

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) has reported that the state’s 19 land-based casinos generated a combined revenue of $143m in April. The figure was down 12 per cent compared to March and 6 per cent compared to April 2023, with declines in both slots and table games revenue.

There were 14,253 slot machines in operation resulting in revenue of $129.1m, down 8 per cent year-on-year and 17 per cent month-on-month. Some 439 table games generated $14.7m. Blackjack revenue was $4.3m and craps revenue $2.1m.

The top five casinos for revenue were Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino, with $19.9m; Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs with $15.5m; Ameristar II with $15.2m; Riverside Casino and Golf Resort with $10.9m and Diamond Jo (Worth) with $9.5m. Tax revenue was $28.2m.

Sports betting in Iowa

Iowa’s sports betting handle was $209.5m in April. That’s a year-over-year increase of 21.4 per cent and a 23.1 per cent decrease from March. Sportsbooks saw a 7.9 per cent hold, resulting in $16.5m in adjusted gross sports betting revenue. Operator winnings were up 17.1 per cent compared to April 2023.