AGS selects Internet Vikings’ hosting solutions 

Internet Vikings is a provider of first-to-market licenced in-state hosting for the sports betting and igaming sector in the U.S.

Exclusive news.- Internet Vikings, a licenced in-state cloud hosting provider for igaming and online sports betting, has announced the expansion of its partnership with PlayAGS (AGS), a supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry.

Under this new agreement, Internet Vikings will continue to provide hosting services, further bolstering AGS’s infrastructure and deepening their cooperation.

AGS is a global company renowned for its superior interactive gaming experiences, which demonstrates quality beyond game development, as evidenced by its choice of partnerships.

Aligning with its ambitious industry objectives, AGS, recently honoured as the SBC North America Rising Star in Casino, has selected Internet Vikings’ hosting solutions.

Antony Ellis, CTO of AGS Interactive, said: “Partnering with Internet Vikings enhances our capabilities, ensuring our games run even more smoothly. Internet Vikings consistently delivers exceptional service, and we are confident this partnership will further elevate the gaming experience for our players.”

Internet Vikings CEO Rickard Vikström added: “Our partnership reflects a shared vision of focus and reliability. Both companies are primed to lead the U.S. market and beyond. Their forward-thinking approach to gaming technology challenges us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional hosting solutions.”