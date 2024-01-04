Internet Sports International signs deal with North Dakota’s Spirit Lake & Casino Resort

ISI will power the venue’s sports wagering operations.

US.- Internet Sports International (ISI) has signed a deal with North Dakota’s Spirit Lake & Casino Resort to power its sports wagering operations on the gaming floor. Its platform offers real-time odds, sports propositions and compliance tools.

Paul Matheny, general manager of Spirit Lake Casino & Resort, said: “We found the perfect match for our vision by selecting ISI as our partner for the enhanced sportsbook experience. In an industry marked by fierce competition, these cutting-edge kiosks empower us to set new service standards and continually innovate for the benefit of our guests, now and in the years ahead.”

Bill Stearns, ISI CEO, added: “As retail operations move toward a digital-first experience, ISI’s additional technology and solutions need to be incorporated to enhance the consumer experience for gaming venues of all sizes. Our retail casino clients have been looking for creative ways to elevate the sports betting experience for their customers and we feel this strategic integration will do exactly that for our partners at Spirit Lake Casino & Resort.”

In December, ISI signed a partnership with The Deadwood Landmark Casino in South Dakota to power the casino’s new sportsbook. The Deadwood Landmark Casino was recently renovated. The City of Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Commission restored various elements. The venue has over 110 slot machines and four retail sports betting kiosks.