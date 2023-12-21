Internet Sports International partners with Deadwood Landmark Casino

ISI will power Deadwood Landmark Casino’s new sportsbook in South Dakota.

US.- Internet Sports International (ISI) has announced a partnership with The Deadwood Landmark Casino in South Dakota to power the casino’s new sportsbook.

Bill Stearns, CEO of ISI, said: “Collaborating closely with the leadership at Deadwood Landmark Casino, we tailored and crafted the perfect solution to relaunch its sports wagering operations in alignment with the requirements of its recent renovation. We’re enthusiastic about bringing this enhanced experience to the citizens of Deadwood and its visitors and look forward to a long-standing partnership with its sportsbook in the years to come.”

Elena Dagit, GM at The Deadwood Landmark Casino, added: “We’re excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and are committed to providing an unparalleled sports wagering experience to our valued visitors in Deadwood.”

The Deadwood Landmark Casino was recently renovated. The City of Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Commission restored various elements. The venue has over 110 slot machines and four retail sports betting kiosks.

Deadwood sports betting handle passes $1m in October

Deadwood’s sports betting handle passed $1m for the first time in October, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association. Players bet $1.02m, up 19 per cent compared to October 2022. About half the bets were placed on professional football.

The spend on casino gambling was $132.38m, down slightly year-on-year. Players spent $123.72m in slot machines, and $7.63m in table-game. Casinos kept about $12m after paying winnings. Taxes for state government and local governments in Lawrence County totalled $1.11m.