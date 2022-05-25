International Center for Responsible Gaming names new board members

ICRG has appointed Sheila Morago, Stephen Martino and Alex Dixon to join its governing board.

US.- The International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) has named Sheila Morago, from the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, Stephen Martino, from MGM Resorts International and Alex Dixon, from Q Casino, as new members of its governing board.

Morago is the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association’s executive director. From 2004 to 2011, she worked as executive director for the Arizona Indian Gaming Association. Previously, she was director of public relations for the National Indian Gaming Association from 2001 to 2004.

Martino serves as senior vice president and chief compliance officer of MGM Resorts. He has oversight of MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas and throughout the United States.

Dixon is the chief executive officer of the non-profit Q Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. He’s also worked at MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Goldman Sachs.

Arthur Paikowsky, president of the ICRG, said: “We are honored to have outstanding industry leaders such as Sheila Morago, Alex Dixon, and Stephen Martino join the ICRG board. They bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to responsible gambling.”

San Manuel partners with UNLV to launch responsible gaming programme

In April, the San Manuel Entertainment Authority (SMEA), owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, announced a new collaboration with the Las Vegas International Gaming Institute, part of the University of Nevada (UNLV), to work together on the creation of an advanced responsible gambling programme.

The initiative seeks to strengthen standards in the industry and prepare gambling companies for any potential changes in regulation. According to Peter Arceo, a manager for the Yaamava Resort & Casino, the programme will “align with long-held tribal values of community stewardship and putting people before business.”

See also: MGM Resorts and BetMGM expand responsible gaming initiative