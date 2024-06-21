Interblock installs Smart Pit at Mississippi’s Boomtown Casino Biloxi

The space features live craps, dual roulette and two blackjack tables.

US.- Interblock has completed the installation of a Smart Pit at Boomtown Casino Biloxi in Mississippi. The Smart Pit offers live craps, dual roulette and two blackjack tables with chipless technology.

The pit provides interactive dealer experiences, a variety of side bets and the ability to participate in multiple games simultaneously. An opening event will be held on June 27.

Interblock CEO John Connelly said: “We are thrilled to partner with Boomtown Casino Biloxi for the launch of our Smart Pit technology. This installation marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the gaming experience, combining advanced technology with traditional gaming elements to enhance both player engagement and operational efficiency.”

Tosha Tousant, VP of casino operations at Boomtown, added: “Once again, Penn Entertainment’s properties on the Gulf Coast are proud to be the first to offer cutting-edge gaming technology with the first regional installation of an integrated Smart Pit suite. In addition to being the first to offer linked multi-property table games baccarat progressive jackpots and the first property in Mississippi to offer cashless gaming at Hollywood Gulf Coast, we are now the first property outside of Las Vegas to offer Smart Pit blackjack, roulette, and craps.”