Inspired Entertainment to develop game for FanDuel

US.- Inspired Entertainment has announced a deal with FanDuel for its Hybrid Dealer suite of content and the development of a bespoke game. Hybrid Dealer offers casino and gameshow content.

Brooks Pierce, president and CEO of Inspired, said: “We are excited to partner with FanDuel and introduce our Hybrid Dealer suite to their platform. This collaboration not only expands FanDuel’s gaming offerings, but also showcases the versatility and appeal of our Hybrid Dealer technology.”

Inspired Entertainment also signed a licensing agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) for rights to develop interactive, fixed-odds Virtual Sports games featuring the NHL logo and NHL Club jerseys and names. It will make a game using motion capture technology.

In July, the company announced the expansion of its partnership with bet365 to Pennsylvania, its second North American market launch in two months following New Jersey.

Greentube launches content with FanDuel in Michigan and New Jersey

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, significantly enhanced its North American footprint after rolling out its content with operating giant FanDuel.

The company’s portfolio has initially gone live with the leading operator in Michigan and New Jersey, with a Connecticut launch to follow. Top-performing games from the supplier, including Piggy Prizes: Wand of Riches, Diamond Cash: Mighty Buffalo and Silver Lux: Big Win Spinner, can now be enjoyed by local players.

FanDuel’s dominance in the North American markets will enable Greentube’s content to be introduced to a huge new audience in the three states.