Inspired seals deal with Mecca Bing to add 170 gaming machines

The provider has reached a five-year deal with the Rank-owned bingo operator.

UK.- Inspired Entertainment has entered into a $12.7m five-year deal with Rank Group’s Mecca Bingo to install an additional 170 gaming machines at Mecca Bingo venues across the UK. The supplier said the deal would “enhance the gaming experience for Mecca Bingo’s customers, bringing the cutting-edge technology and entertainment to bingo halls nationwide”.

The installation process will begin immediately, and the new gaming machines will be rolled out in planned phases.

Peter Davies, managing director (Leisure) at Inspired, said: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Mecca Bingo. Our advanced gaming machines are designed to provide a superior entertainment experience, and our dedicated servicing package will ensure that these machines remain in peak condition.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies, and we are committed to supporting Mecca Bingo in delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to their customers.”

Mark Jepp, slots director of Mecca Bingo, said: “This partnership with Inspired represents an exciting new chapter for Mecca Bingo. We are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible bingo experience, and these new machines, supported by a robust servicing agreement, will play a crucial role in achieving that goal. We look forward to seeing our customers enjoy the enhanced gaming options that these machines will bring.”