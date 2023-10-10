Inspired Entertainment to develop NBA virtual sports games

Players will be able to wager on virtual teams using standard options.

US.- The gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the rights to develop NBA virtual sports games. The games will feature all 30 NBA teams and include coverage of NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals. Players will be able to wager on virtual teams using standard options, including moneyline bets, over-unders and total scores.

Kuljeet Sindhar, NBA associate vice-president of international gaming and data ventures, said: “Virtual sports gaming continues to grow in popularity across the globe. We’re excited to embark on this unique collaboration with Inspired to engage our fans around virtual sports with real-game action.

“Inspired is a leader in this space and will utilise immersive NBA game footage to deliver an authentic NBA experience to reach our fans in new and unique ways and continue to grow our fanbase around the world.”

Inspired’s president and CEO Brooks Pierce added: “We are thrilled to offer basketball fans worldwide the one-of-a-kind experience of a Virtual Sports NBA game. Our use of archived NBA footage will produce a truly distinct virtual sports offering. This will be complete with fresh gaming experiences providing a unique way for fans to stay connected with the game. Our partnership with the NBA allows us to provide an incredible offering. It will elevate our customers’ brands and expand their reach to millions of basketball enthusiasts worldwide.”

In September, Inspired expanded its deal with FanDuel to distribute igaming content in North America. The firms will distribute games to players in the US states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan and in the Canadian province of Ontario. Games include Big Fishing LaFortune, Big Spin Bonus, Gold Cash Free Spins, and Scarab Fortunes Win & Spin.