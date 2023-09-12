Indiana sports betting handle reaches $238.1m in August

The sports betting handle was level with last July.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $238.1m in August, almost equal to August 2022 (the $238m) and 16.8 per cent higher than July of this year ($203.8m) According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in August amounted to $23.5m. This was 7.5 per cent behind last August ($25.4m).

Blue Chip Casino and partner FanDuel continued to lead the market with $8.5m in revenue and a $71.1m handle, while Ameristar Casino and DraftKings again had a higher handle at $95.6m but was behind in revenue with $7.7m. Meanwhile, Belterra Casino and partner FanDuel completed the top three with $2.7m in revenue from $20.5m in bets.

Baseball again proved the most popular sport among Indiana bettors, attracting $66.8m in bets. Basketball bets totalled $19.8m and football $17.3m, while other sports drew $63m in wagers. A further $70.7m was spent on parlay bets. The state collected $2.2m in sports betting tax during the month.