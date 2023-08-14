Indiana sports betting handle drops again in July

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported a sports betting handle of $203.8m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $203.8m in July, a year-over-year decline of 1.4 per cent from $206.6m in July 2022. The handle was down 9.1 per cent from June’s $224.1m. Of the total, almost $193.1m was wagered at legal sports betting apps.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators registered $23.3m in adjusted gross sports wagering revenue for the month, an 11.5 per cent increase from last year. This was also 19.5 per cent ahead of the $19.5m generated in June 2023.

DraftKings led the market with a sports betting handle of $77.6m, followed by FanDuel’s $62.7m. BetMGM reported $18.9m and Caesars $15.7m. No other operator had a handle above $10m.

Baseball was again the most popular sport for betting, with $64.4m in wagers. Some $56.2m was wagered in parlay bets. The state collected $2.2m in sports betting tax during the month.