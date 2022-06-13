Indiana sports betting handle falls to $308.4m in May

Indiana’s sports betting handle was down 14.3 per cent month-on-month, marking the second consecutive month of decline.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle came in at $308.4m in May, 14.3 per cent lower than April’s $360m, but 21.2 per cent higher year-on-year. May’s figures marked the second consecutive month of decline.

Basketball was again the most popular sport according to figures from the Indiana Gaming Commission. It accounted for $84.4m in bets. Baseball wagers reached $69.1m and football $2.3m, while parlay betting amounted to $73.1m and other sports $77.2m.

Online sports betting made up $284.9 of the handle, an increase of 25 per cent compared to May 2021’s figures. May’s revenue was $30.7m, up 62.4 per cent from $18.9m in the same month last year and 7 per cent higher than $28.7m in April 2022.

Indiana took in close to $2.9m in tax, taking the annual total to date to $13.7m, nearly $3.1m ahead of last year at this point.

FanDuel partner Blue Chip Casino remained in top spot in terms of both revenue and handle, posting $12.6m in revenue from $92m in wagers. DraftKings-partnered Ameristar Casino was second with $7.3m in revenue and a $87.6m handle. Belterra Casino and its FanDuel-operated sportsbook reported $4.1m in revenue off $41.2m in bets.

