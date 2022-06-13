Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Indiana sports betting handle falls to $308.4m in May

Indiana’s sports betting revenue was $30.7m.
Indiana’s sports betting revenue was $30.7m.
06/13/22

Indiana’s sports betting handle was down 14.3 per cent month-on-month, marking the second consecutive month of decline.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle came in at $308.4m in May, 14.3 per cent lower than April’s $360m, but 21.2 per cent higher year-on-year. May’s figures marked the second consecutive month of decline. 

Basketball was again the most popular sport according to figures from the Indiana Gaming Commission. It accounted for $84.4m in bets. Baseball wagers reached $69.1m and football $2.3m, while parlay betting amounted to $73.1m and other sports $77.2m.

Online sports betting made up $284.9 of the handle, an increase of 25 per cent compared to May 2021’s figures. May’s revenue was $30.7m, up 62.4 per cent from $18.9m in the same month last year and 7 per cent higher than $28.7m in April 2022.

Indiana took in close to $2.9m in tax, taking the annual total to date to $13.7m, nearly $3.1m ahead of last year at this point.

FanDuel partner Blue Chip Casino remained in top spot in terms of both revenue and handle, posting $12.6m in revenue from $92m in wagers. DraftKings-partnered Ameristar Casino was second with $7.3m in revenue and a $87.6m handle. Belterra Casino and its FanDuel-operated sportsbook reported $4.1m in revenue off $41.2m in bets.

See also: Caesars Racebook expands to Indiana

In this article:
Indiana Gaming Commission sports betting

Latest Articles

Latest Sports betting news from EMEA

Latest Sports betting news from North America

Latest Sports betting news from Asia

Latest Sports betting news from Oceania

Latest Sports betting news from LatAm & Caribbean