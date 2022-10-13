Indiana sports betting handle climbs to $382.5m in September

Indiana’s sports betting handle was up 7.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle for August was $382.5m. That’s 60.7 per cent higher than August’s $238m, and 7.6 per cent higher year-on-year, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

With the start of the new NFL season, football was the most popular sport to wager in Indiana in September, posting a $148.6m in wagers. Baseball came second with $52.9m, followed by basketball with $5.2m. Meanwhile, $92.0m was bet on parlay betting and a further $52.2m on other sports.

As for taxable adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the month, it reached $51.2m, which was more than double the $25.4m posted in August and also 51 per cent higher year-on-year (September 2021: $33.9m).

Blue Chip Casino (FanDuel), claimed top spot for the month in terms of revenue, posting $16.7m in AGR from $108.5m in bets. Ameristar Casino (DraftKings), processed more wagers – $134.0m – but its AGR was lower at $14.2m. Belterra Casino (FanDuel), placed third with $5.5m in AGR from a handle of $39.2m.

Record revenue reflected in record tax receipts. Indiana’s coffers received nearly $4.9m from operators. The state has collected close to $24.5m in sports wagering taxes through the first nine months of the year, which is nearly $5m ahead of last year’s pace.

Online casino in Indiana

According to a new study released on the potential impacts of igaming in Indiana commissioned by the Indiana Gaming Commission and conducted by Spectrum Gaming Group, legalising casino igaming won’t affect Indiana’s 12 brick-and-mortar casinos. Currently, sports betting is the only type of online gambling allowed in Indiana. It was signed into law in 2019.

The 103-page report analysed how the launch and ongoing development of iGaming in the seven states where it’s legal, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, positively and negatively affected existing gaming enterprises in those states.

The report projected that revenue could reach $469m in the first year after launching in Indiana. In its third year of operation, revenue could reach $830m. It also calculated projected tax revenue. Over the projected three-year timeline, at the highest tax rate estimated (45 per cent), online gaming in Indiana could generate $883m in tax.