SBK sportsbook app launches in Indiana

US.- The SBK sportsbook app has received approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission to begin operations in the state. It marks the second US launch for the app developed by Smarkets, which is also available in Colorado.

SBK launched in the US via a deal with Full House Resort. Bettors can download the app from the iOS App Store or Play store.

Smarkets CEO and founder Jason Trost said: “We have a lot of momentum as a company right now – the launch in Indiana is just one of many more exciting milestones on the horizon. As one of the only smaller, private operators to have successfully launched in the US, I’m thrilled to go live in a second state with SBK.”

“We are simply not like other operators; our focus is on providing the best odds possible and in-house product excellence, and we believe this ethos will win out in the long run.”

MaximBet has also announced the launch of its sportsbook in Indiana, the second US state for the sports betting brand.

Indiana sports betting handle reaches $238m in August

Indiana’s sports betting handle for August was $238m. That’s 14.1 per cent higher than July’s $206.6m, and 9.9 per cent higher year-on-year, ending a four-month streak of decreasing monthly handles.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, Indiana retail and online bookmakers generated $25.4m in taxable revenue for August, with Indiana’s tax rate of 9.5 per cent. That translated to $2.4m in taxes for the state.