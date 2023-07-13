Indiana sports betting handle drops in June

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported a sports betting handle of $224m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $224m in June, a year-over-year decline of 12.6 per cent from $253.6m in June 2022. The handle was down 21 per cent from May’s $283.4m. Of the total, almost 97 per cent was wagered at legal sports betting apps. The mobile handle of $216.6m was down 20.4 per cent from May’s $272.1m.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators registered $19.5m in adjusted gross sports wagering revenue for the month, down 42.4 per cent from May. It was the first time in 12 months that the total slipped under $20m and the lowest revenue in Indiana since $15.8m in the same month last year.

DraftKings led the market in Indiana with a sports betting handle of $88.9m, followed by FanDuel’s $69.7m. BetMGM reported $20.6m in handle, followed by Caesars’ $17.8m. No other operator had a handle above $10m.

Baseball was the most popular sport for betting, with $64.9m in wagers, ahead of basketball ($24m). Some $81.9m was wagered in parlay bets and $51m on other sports. June’s sports wagering tax of $1.8m was down 42.4 per cent from the previous month, when the state took in $3.2m in taxes.

