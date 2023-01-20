IMG Arena signs streaming deals with two Norwegian football divisions

The deal includes matches across the two leagues, which take place between April and November.

The sports betting service and content hub has obtained the global betting streaming rights for Eliteserien and OBOS-Ligaen, which includes 485 matches per year across the two leagues.

Norway.- The sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena has obtained the global betting streaming rights for Norwegian football’s divisions Eliteserien and OBOS-Ligaen. The multi-year agreement includes 485 matches per year across the two leagues, which take place between April and November. Both leagues feature 16 teams.

Mark Wrigley, senior director of rights at IMG Arena said: “This deal with Norwegian football bolsters IMG Arena’s football offering with another first-class property that will help sports betting operators increase their engagement with players throughout the year. It will also enable new touch points during the week.”

Knut Kristvang, CEO of Football Media, added: “We are delighted to have secured this agreement with IMG Arena. It is a long-term partnership that allows us to strategically grow the profile of Eliteserien and OBOS-Ligaen and engage new audiences around the world.”

In 2022, IMG Arena secured a two-year deal with PointsBet, which sees the sportsbook offer bettors on-demand streaming access to more than 40,000 games and matches. PointsBet customers have access to content from more than 200 federations, associations and events.

It was also selected as the official data distribution partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US. IMG Arena’s technology is used for soccer data and fan engagement in MLS and MLS Next Pro.

IMG Arena was also selected as the official sports betting data supplier of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada), starting in the 2022/23 season. Its technology will offer fans access to real-time data.

IMG Arena delivers live streaming and data feed for more than 45,000 sports events annually, as well as for on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions including the UFC Event Centre.