IMG Arena becomes sports betting data supplier for Canada’s National Basketball League

Canada.- IMG Arena, a sports betting service and content hub, has been selected as the official sports betting data supplier of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada). The agreement starts in the 2022/23 season. IMG Arena’s technology will offer fans access to real-time data.

NBL Canada vice president of operations, Audley Stephenson, said: “This is an important step for NBL Canada as we move into the sports betting realm and it’s an honour to do so with such a respected and experienced partner in this space”.

IMG Arena rights director, Mark Wrigley, added: “NBL Canada is an established organisation with an exciting brand. We are delighted they have chosen IMG Arena to work with them on their entry into sports betting and look forward to building a strong relationship to help grow their offering and audience by engaging fans around the world.”

At the beginning of 2021, IMG Arena obtained the official sports betting data and live streaming distribution rights to the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

A range of real-time, shot-by-shot data and markets are delivered via IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre. Live streaming and interactive course visualisations from the Tour are also be available. Initial partners included Bet365, Boylesports and Tipsport.