Imagine Live launches Casino Hold’em

Press release.- Imagine Live proudly unveils its latest game addition – Casino Hold’em. This thrilling new game promises to elevate the poker experience for enthusiasts and novices alike, combining the excitement of traditional Texas Hold’em with the thrill of live casino action.

Casino Hold’em offers players a dynamic and immersive gaming experience. With sleek graphics, intuitive gameplay, and live dealers, players will feel seated at a high-stakes table in a world-class casino right from the comfort of their homes.

Key features of Casino Hold’em include:

Casino Hold’em has a very inviting atmosphere. It features an elegant, well-designed studio with neon lighting that evokes a sophisticated gaming environment. Captivating Gameplay: Stunning graphics and seamless gameplay transport players to the heart of the action.

In Casino Hold’em, players can place a Bonus bet alongside their initial Ante bet. Even if the Play bet is lost, the Bonus bet remains unaffected and can still be won if the specific hand criteria are met. Multiplatform Compatibility: Enjoy Casino Hold’em on desktop, tablet, or mobile devices, allowing players to play anytime, anywhere.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Casino Hold’em to our players,” said Mikayel Aznauryan, chief product officer at Imagine Live. “At Imagine Live, we’re committed to delivering premium gaming experiences, and Casino Hold’em is no exception. With its blend of live action, strategic gameplay, and neon design, we believe it will quickly become a favourite among poker enthusiasts worldwide.”