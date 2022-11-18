Illinois sports betting handle climbs to $831.8m in September

That’s an increase of 39 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $831.8m in bets in September, up 47 per cent from the $564.8m wagered in August and up 39 per cent from September 2021. The figures reported by the Illinois Gaming Board show $797.7m from mobile wagering and $34.1m from retail sportsbooks.

The IGB reported $78.4m in adjusted revenue, a hold of nearly 9.4 per cent. Both figures topped those for August, when revenue was $47.8m with a win rate of nearly 8.5 per cent. The state received close to $11.8m in taxes, contributing to a year-to-date total of $77.1m.

DraftKings took $291.9m in bets online and at its retail sportsbook. In second place was FanDuel, with a $240.9m handle. BetRivers took $88.4m. American football was the most popular sport for betting in September with $292.3m in straight wagers. Aside from parlay betting, baseball was the next most popular bet, with $139m in wagers.

See also: Illinois sports betting revenue reaches $1bn milestone