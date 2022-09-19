Illinois sports betting revenue reaches $1bn milestone

Illinois has become the fourth state to generate more than $1bn in sports betting revenue.

US.- Illinois has become the fourth US state to generate over $1bn in sports betting operator revenue. The milestone was announced by the Illinois Gaming Board administrator Marcus Fruchter while presenting July’s figures. The state follows New Jersey, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Illinois sportsbooks took $516.4m in bets in July, down 17.8 per cent compared to June’s $628.5m but up nearly 40 per cent versus July 2021. Of the $516.4m handle, $496.1m was from mobile wagering.

The IGB reported $46.1m in revenue, the ninth-highest total in the 27 months since launch in March 2020. The state received close to $6.9m in taxes in July, contributing to a year-to-date total of around $58.1m, $14m ahead of the first seven months of 2021.

FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for nearly two-thirds of $496.1m in online wagers. FanDuel saw a $168.8m handle, DraftKings $152.2 and BetRivers $53m. PointsBet reported a sports betting handle of $39.9m, while BetMGM rounded the Top 5 with $31m.

Baseball bets led the market with $202m in straight wagers. Aside from parlay betting, tennis was the next most popular bet, with $78.7m in wagers. Players wagered $30.4m on soccer.

Revenue at Illinois casinos

The Illinois Gaming Board has also released its casino revenue report for August. According to the figures, the eleven casinos in the state generated revenue of $117.3m. That’s a drop of 4.5 per cent from July’s $122.9m but an increase of 10.4 per cent month-on-month.