Revenue at Illinois casinos totals $117.3m in August

The state’s casinos saw revenue grow 10.4 per cent year on year.

US.- The Illinois Gaming Board has released its casino revenue report for August. According to the figures, the eleven casinos in the state generated revenue of $117.3m. That’s a drop of 4.5 per cent from July’s $122.9m but an increase of 10.4 per cent month-on-month.

Video gaming terminals (VGTs) saw a slight increase in net terminal income (NTI) to $226.9m, up 0.5 per cent from July. Table games revenue hit $29.8m, an increase of 3.2 per cent mont-to-month.

The Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel and Hollywood Casino Joliet combined for $2.9m in table revenue, an increase of $730,000 from July. Rivers Casino reported an increase in table revenue to $19m.

Slot revenue was $87.5m, 6.9 per cent lower than July’s $94m. DraftKings at Casino Queen was the only venue in the state not to have a month-over-month decline in slots revenue, gaining 6.3 per cent from July to $5.4m.

The state coffers received $29.4m in taxes from casino wagering. The Illinois Gaming Board has not yet released sports betting figures. Casino revenue for the first eight months of the year was $890.5m, a 17.5 per cent improvement compared to last year, when there were ten casinos in operation.

A new casino is expected to open in Danville, Illinois, in March of 2023. A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the future Golden Nugget casino. Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr attended the event along with former state rep Lou Lang Tom Wilmot Jr from Wilmorite and Fertitta Entertainment COO of gaming Gerry Del Prete.

The casino will be located at 204 Eastgate Drive off I-74. Williams said it will bring much-needed economic development to the city.