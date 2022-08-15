Illinois sports betting handle hits $628.5m in June

FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for 63.9 per cent of the total handle in Illinois.

The handle was up 32 per cent year-on-year but down 18 per cent compared to May.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $628.5m in bets in June, a 18 per cent drop from the $764m wagered in May and 25 per cent less than the $839m bet in April. The figures reported by the Illinois Gaming Board were, however, up 32 per cent from June 2021. Of the $628.5m handle, $604.6m was from mobile wagering and $23.7m from retail sportsbooks.

The IGB reported $40.9m in revenue, $26.6m less than sportsbooks took in May. The state received close to $6.1m in taxes in June, contributing to a 2022 total of around $51m.

FanDuel saw a $201.6m handle, DraftKings $183m and BetRivers $60.8m. FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for 63.9 per cent of the total handle. Baseball bets led the market with $222.4m in straight wagers. Aside from parlay betting, tennis was the next most popular bet, with $86.8m in wagers. Players wagered 68.6m on basketball.

Sports bettors in Illinois wagered over $4.75bn through the first six months of this year, up 47 per cent from $3.2bn for the first six months of 2021.

Illinois casino revenue reached $110.7m in June, a 5 per cent increase year-on-year. Land-based revenue rose 18 per cent year-over-year.

