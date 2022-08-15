Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Illinois sports betting handle hits $628.5m in June

FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for 63.9 per cent of the total handle in Illinois.
FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for 63.9 per cent of the total handle in Illinois.
08/15/22

The handle was up 32 per cent year-on-year but down 18 per cent compared to May.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $628.5m in bets in June, a 18 per cent drop from the $764m wagered in May and 25 per cent less than the $839m bet in April. The figures reported by the Illinois Gaming Board were, however, up 32 per cent from June 2021. Of the $628.5m handle, $604.6m was from mobile wagering and $23.7m from retail sportsbooks.

The IGB reported $40.9m in revenue, $26.6m less than sportsbooks took in May. The state received close to $6.1m in taxes in June, contributing to a 2022 total of around $51m.

FanDuel saw a $201.6m handle, DraftKings $183m and BetRivers $60.8m. FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for 63.9 per cent of the total handle. Baseball bets led the market with $222.4m in straight wagers. Aside from parlay betting, tennis was the next most popular bet, with $86.8m in wagers. Players wagered 68.6m on basketball.

Sports bettors in Illinois wagered over $4.75bn through the first six months of this year, up 47 per cent from $3.2bn for the first six months of 2021.

Illinois casino revenue reached $110.7m in June, a 5 per cent increase year-on-year. Land-based revenue rose 18 per cent year-over-year.

See also: Golden Nugget breaks ground on Danville casino in Illinois

In this article:
illinois gaming board Illinois sports betting

Latest Articles

Latest Sports betting news from EMEA

Latest Sports betting news from North America

Latest Sports betting news from Asia

Latest Sports betting news from Oceania

Latest Sports betting news from LatAm & Caribbean