Illinois sports betting handle grows 41% in August

Illinois sportsbooks took $564.8 in bets in August.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $564.8 in bets in August, up 9.4 per cent from the $516.4m wagered in July and up 41 per cent from August 2021. The figures reported by the Illinois Gaming Board show $540m was from mobile wagering and $24.8m from retail sportsbooks.

The IGB reported $47.8m in revenue, a hold of nearly 8.5 per cent. The state received close to $7.2m in taxes, contributing to a year-to-date total of around $65.3m.

FanDuel, which took $180.2m in bets online and at its retail sportsbook at the Fairmount Park racetrack, led the way. In second place was DraftKings, with a $172.2m handle, followed by BetRivers, with $74.2m.

Baseball was the most popular sport for betting in August with $202m in straight wagers. Aside from parlay betting, tennis was the next most popular bet, with $78.7m in wagers. Players wagered $30.4m on soccer.

In July, Illinois became the fourth US state to generate over $1bn in sports betting operator revenue after New Jersey, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board‘s casino revenue report for August, the eleven casinos in the state generated revenue of $117.3m. That’s a drop of 4.5 per cent from July’s $122.9m but an increase of 10.4 per cent month-on-month.