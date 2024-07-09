Illinois lawmaker to submit new bill on igaming in 2025

Representative Edgar Gonzalez Jr is working on draft legislation.

US.- Illinois representative Edgar Gonzalez Jr. (D-Chicago) has said he intends to introduce a new bill on igaming in 2025. He said he and fellow supporters in the General Assembly are already working on a draft.

Gonzalez Jr introduced HB 2239 in February 2023. It took nearly a year to be assigned to the House Gaming Committee and was subsequently re-referred to the House Rules Committee in April of last year but did not progress further before the legislative session recessed on May 24.