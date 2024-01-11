Illinois casino revenue reaches $141.2m in December

In total, the 15 casinos in Illinois paid $37.8m in taxes.

Revenue grew 7.7 per cent compared to the month prior and 19 per cent compared to December 2022.

US.- Illinois casinos saw a boost in revenue in December. It was both a month-over-month improvement and a year-over-year advancement.

According to the Illinois Gambling Board, the state’s 15 casinos generated $141.2m in revenue from table games and slots. That figure surpassed the November 2023 gaming revenue total by around $11m – 7,7 percent growth- and surged past December 2022 revenue totals by nearly $27m – 19 per cent growth-. As a result, casinos paid $37.8m in taxes to the state in December

Nearly 1.1 million people visited one of the casinos in Illinois during the last month of 2023, a 30 per cent year-over-year growth. Admissions were also 10 per cent higher than in November.

Rivers Casino Des Plaines paid more taxes in December than any other Illinois casino made in the month. The casino welcomed 279,106 people, which represented over 25 per cent of all casino admissions during the month. Its earnings of $45.4m in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) accounted for 32.2 per cent of the statewide total.

Of those taxes, $8.5m will go to the municipalities that casinos reside in. Casinos paid about 11 per cent more in taxes compared to the month before.

The three casinos that contributed the most tax dollars in December also made the most revenue: