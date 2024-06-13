Illinois casino revenue climbs to $143.8m in May

Revenue increased 5.3 per cent compared to the previous month.

US.- Illinois’ 15 casinos generated $143.8m in revenue in May, up 5.3 per cent compared to April’s total ($136.6m). AGR was up 17.8 per cent year-on-year.

Thirteen of the 15 casinos saw their revenue increase month-on-month. Of May’s total, $107.2m came from electronic gaming devices, while $36.6m from table games.

Rivers Casino posted $44.7m, up 5.8 per cent; Grand Victoria Casino $12.1 in, down 2.3 per cent; Bally’s Chicago $12.7m, up 10.6 per cent; Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel $10.5m, up 2.5 per cent; while The Temporary by American Place completed the top five with $9.1m in revenue, a 3.8 per cent decrease.

Walkers Bluff Casino saw the biggest monthly revenue jump percentage-wise, at 15.36 per cent, followed by DraftKings at Casino Queen (15.36 per cent), and Hollywood Casino at Joliet (12.22 per cent). Casinos paid $27.3m in state taxes. For the year, the casinos have brought in more than $689.4m in revenue