IGSA creates Responsible Gaming Committee

The International Gaming Standards Association’s board has approved the committee’s creation.

US.- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) has announced its board of directors unanimously approved the creation of a Responsible Gaming Committee (RGC). All board members affirmed their intention to participate in and support the committee.

Alan Feldman, an expert in responsible gaming and player protection, has agreed to serve on the committee. Feldman is a Distinguished Fellow at the UNLV International Gaming Institute and chair emeritus of the International Center for Responsible Gaming.

IGSA’s Responsible Gaming Committee intends to offer support for regulators and operators with a multitier framework entitled the Responsible Gaming Maturity Model (RGMM).

Earle G. Hall, chairman of IGSA, said: “The time has come to create a global standard, process and path for predictive responsible gaming. Regulators have done an incredible job of creating their individual approaches.

“It is now time to pull the best practices together into a journey from discovery to quantitative management. Moreover, it is time to shift the paradigm to a data-driven predictability model to remove the tremendous burden on regulators and operators. We are excited by the overwhelming response by our members, affiliates, and partners to be a part of this movement.”

New Jersey to appoint responsible gaming coordinator

New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin and Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) director David Rebuck have announced new initiatives to promote responsible gaming. A new responsible gaming coordinator will be appointed. There will also be new advertising standards for operators and easier access to self-exclusion for players.

Platkin made the announcement before regulators and industry representatives at the East Coast Gaming Congress held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The new measures will be added to the DGE’s Responsible Gaming Initiative.