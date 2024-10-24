Igaming Pennsylvania: Wazdan launches on Caesars platforms

The developer’s games will be available on Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

US.- Game developer Wazdan has launched in Pennsylvania’s Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. This is Wazdan’s second partnership in the state and the first through Light and Wonder’s aggregation platform. It went live in September through a partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

Andrzej Hyla, chief commercial officer at Wazdan, said: “We’re delighted to follow up our recent milestone entry into Pennsylvania with another premier brand partnership launch as it offers considerable consolidation in an exciting market. Our quality, innovative content is proving to be a hit with U.S. players, and along with our roadmap of upcoming experiences, the future of Wazdan in North America is extremely bright.”

Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital, added: “The launch in Pennsylvania marks our third U.S. launch with Wazdan, and we’re thankful to bring their diverse portfolio of casino titles to more of our players. We look forward to bringing even more thrilling content to our lobbies as this relationship matures.”

Caesars’ new online casino platform, Horseshoe online casino, is now available in Michigan, replacing WynnBet. Caesars Entertainment agreed to acquire Wynn’s Michigan online gaming licence in February; the deal was completed in June. This is Caesars’ first online gaming offering to use the Horseshoe brand.

Caesars operates the licence through a partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The Sault Tribe owns and operates Kewadin Casinos, which has five land-based casinos in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $505.9m in September

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported that the combined revenue generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests in September 2024 was $505.9m, an increase of 6.17 per cent compared to September 2023. Total tax revenue was $211.1m.

Revenue from retail slot machines was $196.9m, a decrease of 1.5 per cent year-on-year. Tax revenue from slot machines was $99m. Retail table games revenue was $73.4m, a decrease of 2.33 per cent from September 2023. Tax revenue from table games was $12.1m.