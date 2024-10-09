Igaming in Michigan: Octoplay secures provisional licence

The state will be the first jurisdiction in the US for the developer’s games.

US.- The online casino game developer Octoplay has received a provisional licence in Michigan. The state will be the first jurisdiction in the US for its games.

Gavin Hamilton, chairman at Octoplay, said: “Obtaining the Michigan provisional licence marks the beginning of our entry into the United States, a key market for our future growth. We look forward to bringing our premium products and games to American players, starting in Michigan.

“While we’ve seen great success in European markets recently, our entry into the US represents a new chapter for Octoplay. We’re committed to establishing a strong presence in the American iGaming landscape, leveraging our experience in regulated markets to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to US players and operators.”

Earlier this year, Octoplay secured a supplier licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), allowing it to provide its suite of slot machine games to licensed operators in the Canadian province.

See also: Sports betting in Michigan: Gaming Control Board director urges responsible gaming practices

Caesars launches Horseshoe online casino in Michigan

Caesars’ new online casino platform, Horseshoe online casino, is now available in Michigan, replacing WynnBet. Caesars Entertainment agreed to acquire Wynn’s Michigan online gaming licence in February; the deal was completed in June. This is Caesars’ first online gaming offering to use the Horseshoe brand.

Caesars operates the licence through a partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The Sault Tribe owns and operates Kewadin Casinos, which has five land-based casinos in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Michigan permits 15 online gambling licences; each must be tied to a tribe with a brick-and-mortar casino.

See also: Igaming and sports betting in Michigan: revenue reaches $224.02m in August