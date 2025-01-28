Grand Forks City Council recommends letter of intent approval for North Dakota casino plan
The council has voted to approve the letter of intent from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
US.- The Grand Forks City Council in North Dakota has recommended approving a letter of intent from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa for a proposed resort and casino. The Committee of the Whole meeting voted four in favour and three against.
The class III “Las-Vegas-style” casino would have more than 200 hotel rooms, and conference and entertainment centers. Tribal chairman Jamie Azure said: “We envision a broad economic development initiative that will involve numerous stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including city, county and governmental entities throughout this area. It must be a destination hub with multiple options to bring people from other areas.
“The Turtle Mountain tribe is the only tribe that has solid, well-documented historical ties to this area. This isn’t an overnight process. This will take a lot of time and a lot of effort into moving forward.”
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa has over 30,000 members and is located in Belcourt.
