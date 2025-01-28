Gaming Laboratories International promotes Andrea Bossard to vice president of Engineering

She will work to optimize GLI’s delivery for land-based suppliers, regulators, and operators globally.

US.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has promoted senior director of engineering Andrea Bossard to vice president of Engineering. In her new role, she will work to optimise GLI’s delivery for land-based suppliers, regulators, and operators globally.

Bossard has been with GLI since 2006, holding multiple management roles within the organisation. She has a background in QA testing with an education in mathematics and computer science.

Chief delivery officer Mackenzie Haugh said: “At GLI, we are heavily focused on effecting a world-class experience. Andrea’s warm and genuine approach, coupled with her vast market and technical knowledge, achieves this for both our team members and our customers. I am confident that her new role will bring even more success, and she will continue to inspire all of us around her.”

