ESPN Bet and PGA Tour to launch live betting streams

The branded stream on PGA Tour Live is set to start on February 6.

US.- The PGA Tour, Penn Entertainment, and ESPN will launch a live betting stream on PGA Tour Live. The ESPN Bet branded stream will provide key data, insights, and live betting analysis during coverage of six marquee FedExCup events across the 2025 PGA Tour season starting at the WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+ starting February 6.

The deal designates ESPN Bet as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour. ESPN Bet and Penn will have the right to use PGA Tour marks and connect with fans through content and advertising within media and partner platforms.

The feed will stream during the six events, providing live golf coverage in the two hours leading up to the linear broadcast window. Host Jonathan Coachman, on-course reporter Michael Collins, and analysts including Matt Every and Graham DeLaet will present content and discussion throughout the coverage.

Scott Warfield, PGA Tour vice president of gaming, said: “Pairing the PGA Tour’s in-depth ShotLink powered by CDW data with the power of the ESPN and ESPN Bet brands is certain to make for a compelling sports-watching experience for fans and bettors of our sport. A competition feed with a focus on odds and wagers has been a goal of the PGA Tour since our agreement with ESPN+ first began in 2022, and we are proud to make that vision a reality today with the support of our new partner, Penn Entertainment.”

Jason Birney, vice president of operations of Penn Interactive, added: “We’re pleased to partner with the PGA Tour and grow the ESPN Bet brand through innovative betting-themed broadcasts powered by our sportsbook. ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live deepens our already robust media and betting integrations with ESPN and creates unique opportunities to engage golf fans in an entertaining way with compelling up-to-the-minute data and insights.”

Tim Bunnell, senior vice president of ESPN Programming and International, commented: “ESPN Bet on PGA Tour Live is an example of the kind of engaging, innovative programming that only the PGA Tour, ESPN Bet and ESPN can deliver. Bringing these unique partnerships together is an important strategy in ESPN’s commitment to covering and expanding the audience for world-class golf across PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, TGL, the Masters, PGA Championship, LPGA and more.”