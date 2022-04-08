ICE London provides gateway to gaming investors for 14 business start-ups

It will take place on the Pitch ICE stage (N7) at ExCeL London. The date: Tuesday, April 12th.

Press release.- ICE London will be demonstrating the central role it plays in helping to nurture the development of new talent when a total of 14 fledgling businesses will be given access to the most influential audience in world gaming as they present their visionary start-ups on the Pitch ICE stage (N7) at ExCeL London (Tuesday, April 12th).

The elite 14 gaming companies showcasing their solutions and innovative approaches comprise: Bespot; Better Change; Mobi Fund Inc; My Lotto Hub; Neesan Labs Parlay Poker; OneUpOneDown Ltd; Pokerload; Pow Gaming; Racing Star; Rubik Talent Ltd; Sparket; SMAT Virtual; Touch-LESS Gaming and We The Bookie.

Following their appearance on the Pitch ICE stage in an interactive session moderated by Jesse Learmonth, of The Betting Start-up Podcast alongside Michael Caselli, Non-Executive Chairman, Clarion Gaming, the companies will be participating as exhibitors in what is the biggest b2b gambling expo in the world.

Ewa Bakun, Clarion Gaming’s Director of Industry Insight and Engagement said: “We have been providing start-ups with a gateway to industry investors and strategic partners since 2009, with international start-up events and competitions taking place at ICE London, ICE North America, ICE Africa and iGB Live! After a two-year Covid-induced absence I am delighted that Pitch ICE has returned and providing a platform for businesses that may be small in size but have a mountain of ideas, creativity and energy.”

She added: “Over the last decade many of our start-ups have secured important investments and acquisition partners following their pitch presentations and participation at the most influential global gatherings of gaming operators. I would like to highlight the diversity of the shortlisted companies who will be debuting their start-ups at ICE London 2022. I believe this is a reflection of the changing face of the modern gambling industry where sustainability, diversity, and social responsibility are at the top of the business agenda. As an organising team we are all really looking forward to seeing each company showcase their potential and experience the best fresh thinking from the world’s leading start-ups.”