IBIA reports rise in suspicious betting alerts in Q1

Reports were up by 12 per cent year-on-year.

UK.- The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has reported that it processed 56 suspicious betting alerts in Q1. That’s a rise of 65 per cent from Q4 2023 and 12 per cent from Q1 2023. Football and tennis again accounted for the largest proportions of the alerts, with 24 and 18 (43 per cent and 25 per cent) respectively.

Football alerts were up 60 per cent year-on-year, with just 15 alerts in Q1 2023. The remaining 14 alerts involved basketball (nine), esports (six), table tennis (two) and cricket (one). In terms of regions, Asia generated the largest share of alerts with 23 (41 per cent). North America and South America each generated 10 alerts, Europe four and Africa with three. Some 11 per cent of 56 alerts were not attributed to any specific location. Turkey was the country with the largest number of alerts at eight: five for tennis, two for football and one for basketball.

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali said: “The first quarter saw an increase in reported alerts highlighting the ongoing challenge our members, sports and regulatory authorities face from corrupt activity, with football and Asia dominating our Q1 report.”

He added: “IBIA’s alerts are supported by detailed global customer account data only available to IBIA and its membership, which continues to grow, widening our world leading market coverage.

“That account data provides evidentiary information that is vital for advancing investigations and imposing sanctions. IBIA is committed to continuing to work closely with stakeholders and to providing this important evidence base.”

In January, the IBIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian Industry Association for Online Gaming (NBO) and added its voice to calls for Norway to open its gambling market.